Sham inspections aren’t protecting homebuyers in The Villages

Most of us in America’s friendliest hometown pay for a home inspector to evaluate the condition of our potential new home prior to purchase. This individual is typically recommended and arranged by the buyer’s real estate agent and paid for by the potential buyer.

The inspector comes out to the home, supposedly carefully inspects it for potential damage, and submits a report.

So far, so good.

I paid for this inspection in the Spring of 2022 when I purchased my dream home in America’s friendliest hometown, and quickly received a virtually clean inspection report.

I recently had occasion to change my heat pump filter, as recommended by the manufacturer every six months or so.

I was horrified when I opened the unit to change the filter. There was a long-term water leak inside the unit, which had resulted in the entire interior of the unit being covered with thick growth of fungus, algae, and God knows what else. Furthermore, the interior of the unit was heavily rusted and the wooden structure holding the heat pump was rotted and near collapse. This damage would have taken years, not months, to develop, and was easily observable to anyone who looked at the unit. I have a quote of $18,000 to repair the damage.

I contacted the inspector, who told me that everything was fine when he inspected it, and sent me the lengthy legal section of the inspection report, which basically said that he was not responsible for anything…..

The real estate agent, who recommended this individual, told me that this was between me and the inspector.

This home inspection system is clearly deficient, and unfair to the potential homeowner. In my opinion, upon reflection the real estate agent may have a vested interest in recommending an inspector who may perform a superfluous inspection and not find any serious problems, due to the subsequent delay or loss of sale if they do.

The inspector MUST be forced to assume responsibility if they miss something obvious and expensive to repair, and not be able to elude all responsibility by making us sign a huge contract that none of us are likely to read, or understand if we do.

Hopefully, there is a lawyer out there who can help their fellow Villagers by making this system fair to all of us. Aside from the financial aspect of the repair, I know as a Board Certified Toxicologist that inhaling mold and mildew spores from our heat pump is not conducive to good health. I can only imagine how many of us are doing this due to a sham inspection of our heat pump prior to purchase.

David Doolittle is a resident of the Village of Pennecamp.