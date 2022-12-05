74.2 F
Monday, December 5, 2022
Turtle Family At Fenney Nature Trail

By Staff Report

With a little help from mom, this little turtle felt like he was on top of the world at Fenney Nature Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Look at the whole picture when it comes to hospitals

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del Mar resident responds to the recent letters regarding The Villages Hospital.

Heartfelt thanks in the Village of Fernandina

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes an incredible act of kindness that occurred when her electric golf cart ran out of charge.

I would never go to The Villages Hospital

A Village of Hawkins resident describes her father’s treatment at The Villages Hospital and vows she will never go there for medical treatment. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The Villages has destroyed our small towns

A Lake Panasoffkee resident has a message for the Yankees who moved here from the north and destroyed the small-town way of life. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Is The Villages raising costs to try to drive us out?

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he’s paying for amenities he no longer uses and wonders if The Villages is deliberately trying to drive out people like him.

Photos