Village of St. Catherine man arrested after strange incident at restaurant

By Staff Report
Jan Bronistaw Smigielski
Jan Bronistaw Smigielski

A Village of St. Catherine man was arrested at his home after a strange incident at a restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Jan Bronistaw Smigielski, 65, was arrested on a charge of battery Sunday at his home at 905 Ebling Loop.

Smigielski had been at Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza at about 7 p.m. Saturday when he was standing at the hostess station and took a marker and grabbed a woman “by her lower facial area and chin, squeezed it as he attempted to write on her face,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigative leads led to the arrest of the Bronx, New York native.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

