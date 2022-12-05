Villager arrested after allegedly knocking woman to floor of garage

A Villager was arrested after an alleged altercation with a woman in a garage.

Ronald Daniel Hoffman, 68, who lives in the Holly Hill Villas in the Village of Duval was arrested Saturday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge of battery.

A woman said the Minnesota native shoved her to the floor of the garage during an argument, according to an arrest report. She fell on the floor and rolled partially under a vehicle.

Hoffman admitted they had been arguing and that he pushed her.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.