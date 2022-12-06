79.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Anonymous complaints create suspicion in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Anonymous complaints were meant to keep harmony and good feelings between neighbors! But they are doing just the opposite! They create suspicion and heartbreak! It emboldens folks who have grudges and are just looking to make others unhappy! I feel horrible for the folks who purchased homes years ago and are now finding that they have things that they loved about the home have not been in compliance for years. If you have a complaint, man or woman up and put your name on it!! Better yet, talk about it first!!

Susan Plummer
Village of Piedmont

 

