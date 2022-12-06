79.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
DUI suspect from Lady Lake blames intoxicated driving on death of friend

By Staff Report
Johnny Glenn Hurst III

A drunk driving suspect from Lady Lake blamed his intoxicated driving on the death of a friend.

Johnny Glenn Hurst III, 41, was driving a Toyota Tundra in the wee hours Sunday when his vehicle strayed into the bicycle lane and hit a curb on SW Hwy. 200 in Ocala, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, a deputy found that Hurst had bloodshot eyes. Hurst admitted he had been drinking.

“My buddy just passed away,” he said.

Hurst struggled through field sobriety exercises and claimed he had a bad back and an injured foot. He refused to provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Marion County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

