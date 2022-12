To the Editor:

I was born and raised in Coleman.

Although I believe in growth The Villages has taken it to another level, there won’t be any empty land anymore in Sumter County. The restaurants are overcrowded, it’s hard for me to get my oil changed anymore. The influx of people makes it hard and there’s more places than people to work. It’s getting like this all over Florida. Traffic, traffic, traffic.

Victor Small

Wildwood