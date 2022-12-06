78.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Husband arrested after crash near Spanish Springs sends injured wife to hospital

By Staff Report
Domonique Anthony Pinkard 2
Domonique Anthony Pinkard

A husband was arrested after a crash near Spanish Springs sent his injured wife to a local hospital.

The accident occurred in the wee hours Saturday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street near the entrance to Spanish Springs Town Square.

The woman said she was being struck in the head by her husband, 30-year-old Domonique Anthony Pinkard of Lady Lake, prompting the rear-end collision, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle had been traveling at 45 miles per hour when the attack and subsequent crash occurred.

The woman was being transported to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital when she disclosed to a paramedic from The Villages Public Safety Department details about the beating she took moments before the crash. She had suffered swelling and bruising to her right ear. Other injuries included a fractured ankle.

Pinkard was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery and booked without bond at the Lake County Jail, due to multiple probation violations.

Pinkard has a long history of arrests:

• Earlier this year, Pinkard was arrested after threatening a police officer at a Circle K in Fruitland Park.

He was arrested last year on charges of trespassing and disorderly intoxication at Margarita Republic in Spanish Springs.

In 2019, Pinkard had been arrested after placing multiple calls to 911.

