Insurance questions dog idea of opening Lady Lake streets to golf carts

Insurance questions are dogging the idea of opening the streets of Lady Lake to golf carts.

Renea Grubb recently presented a petition to the Lady Lake Commission signed by numerous residents.

“Residents of the Town of Lady Lake would like to enjoy Golf Cart Access within residential neighborhoods, including those neighborhoods near the Log Cabin Area, to visit public facilities such as parks and community buildings to attend significant town events annually (such as Art in the Park, Mac & Cheese Festival, Christmas Parade, Yard Sales, etc. Farmer’s Market, and soon to come Snooky Park) as well as visit business establishments to shop and dine. Many neighborhoods are currently cut off and disconnected from amenities, so providing another means of access outside of an automobile can bring more economic activities to the ‘Downtown Area,’” the petition states.

Mayor James Rietz has already gone on record indicating he thinks it’s “a great idea.”

However, at Monday night’s Lady Lake Commission meeting, former Commissioner Dan Vincent raised concerns about insurance.

He asked if golf carts will be required to have insurance.

“They should have to have a decal or something to show they have insurance,” the Water Oak resident said.

The mayor said there are many issues to discuss with regard to golf cart access. He hinted that the commission will have a workshop to discuss the matter. A date for the workshop was not given.