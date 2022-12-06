73 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
By Staff Report
Nancylee Klaiber, 78, of Summerfield Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on December 1, 2022. She was born on August 3, 1944 in Springville NY to the late Clarence and Gladys Bement.

She was preceded in death by her sisters Grace Hufstader (Bement) and Ethel Woodworth (Bement). Survivors include her companion of several years Jon Jacobs, her brother Richard Bement of Erie PA and sister Joyce Zielinski (Bement) of Springville NY. She also leaves behind her son Ken (Jeannette) Burt of Myrtle Beach SC, daughter Dawn Jacobs of Hastings FL and son Jon (Melanie) Payton of Columbus OH, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Nancy enjoyed being around her many friends & family, playing Bingo and shopping. No funeral is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones of a celebration of life, to be scheduled, at a later time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ted & Diane Bradley Hospice House in Summerfield FL.

Photos