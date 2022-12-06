79.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Oxford woman enters plea in DUI case after night of drinking at Ocala bars

By Staff Report
Ella Kaitlyn Flack
An Oxford woman has entered a plea in a drunk driving case resulting from a night of drinking at downtown bars in Ocala.

Ella Kaitlyn Flack, 27, pleaded not guilty last week in Marion County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She is being represented by attorney Benjamin Boylston and remains free on $1,000 bond.

Flack was found slumped over in her improperly parked white Volkswagen at about 3:30 a.m. Nov. 24 at a Circle K in Ocala, according to an arrest report from the Ocala Police Department. She said had five drinks while visiting “several bars.” She said she retrieved her car from a downtown parking garage, but did not remember how she ended up at the Circle K.

She could not recite the alphabet and struggled through other field sobriety exercises. She provided breath samples that registered .145 and .144 blood alcohol content. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Marion County Jail.

