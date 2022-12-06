79.2 F
Pit bulls are not the problem

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I don’t live in the Villages. I live just outside in Summerfield.
Pit bulls are not the problem. No animal is born cruel or aggressive. Wild animals are because that is their only way of survival. PEOPLE make animals mean and aggressive. I have a Chewenni. She is protective of her family. When someone or another animal comes around, she does what comes natural. Her hair bristles, she may growl because she is being protective. Then, she rolls over to show her belly making her vulnerable.
We make animals cruel. I worked for Marion County for about three years. I was assigned to animal control. No one can imagine the horror stories I was told about abused, abandoned, etc. animals. I was the one answering the phone to take these reports to get someone out to see about these helpless animals. Those people should be prosecuted. They would be brought before the court and basically got a slap on the wrist and told they couldn’t ever have another animal. Do you believe that worked? I don’t, but I don’t know either. I would help closing out cases, where I would see photos taken of the animals and conditions. We moved away and I left that job. It was the most stressful job I have ever had in my life.

Jimma Wise
Del Webb Spruce Creek

 

