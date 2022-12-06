79.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Shoplifting suspect arrested with fentanyl and syringes at Best Buy

By Staff Report
Robert Joseph Langford
Robert Joseph Langford

A shoplifting suspect was arrested with fentanyl, syringes and other drugs at Best Buy in Lady Lake.

Robert Joseph Langford, 35, of Palm Bay, entered the store on Friday and took a Canon IC2 camera into the men’s room where he discarded the packaging, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He emerged from the men’s room and attempted to leave the store without paying for the merchandise, which was concealed in his backpack.

He was found to be in possession of fentanyl, syringes, methamphetamine and alprazolam pills. When he was questioned by police, Langford admitted he had also stolen a set of coasters from the nearby Bed Bath & Beyond store.

He was arrested on two counts of theft and multiple drug charges. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $18,000 bond.

