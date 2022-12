A Villager’s Christmas display includes music you can tune into from your car radio.

Rick Rademacher has put up the display at his home at 3610 Quietwoods Drive in the Village of Lake Deaton.

You can check out the light show from 6 to 9 p.m. and tune into 98.7 FM on your car radio and enjoy the accompanying music.

Here’s a video:

Share a photo of your holiday display at [email protected].