79-year-old Villager arrested after leaving gentlemen’s club in Ocala

A 79-year-old Villager was arrested after leaving a gentlemen’s club in Ocala.

Herbert Larry Vajen of the Village of Santo Domingo was driving a red Toyota Prius at about 9 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 441 and having difficulty maintaining a single lane when he was pulled over by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.

During a traffic stop, the deputy noted the “strong odor of intoxicating beverages” coming from the Ohio native. Vajen said he had consumed three drinks while he was at the Body Shots Gentlemen’s Club. He also said he takes prescribed hydrocodone for pain. He said he takes up to five pills per day.

He had trouble reciting the alphabet and struggled through other field sobriety exercises.

Vajen provided breath samples that registered .74 and .71 blood alcohol content. He was asked to provide a urine sample, but said he was “unable” to do so, the report said.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Marion County Jail on $1,000 bond.

Earlier this year, Vajen escaped prosecution in a case in which he had been accused of stalking a woman.