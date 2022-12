To the Editor:

I totally agree with the letter about The Villages destroying our small towns! I’m a native Floridian of at least five generations and probably more! It’d be one thing to come here just to enjoy our “southern hospitality.” And we are “southern,” no matter what others think! But it seems like once they come here they’re not happy unless they can make it just like where they came from! I, for one, am sick of it!

Nancy Siler

Webster