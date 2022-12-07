Get this adorable herb garden for $35 with free shipping and guaranteed delivery by Christmas

70.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
By Sponsored Story

Every year for the holidays, some people really stump you. Maybe it’s your spouse, whom you swore you weren’t going to exchange gifts with this year but still want to spoil just a little bit. Perhaps it’s the twelve-year-old that seems to have grown out of everything they liked last year. Or it’s the person who you always forget to add to your list but always have to scramble to buy something for

We think we may have done the impossible: Finding something that would definitely please all these people, so much so that you may be tempted to buy it for yourself. It’s priced just right, so you could even order multiples on hand for those last-minute gifts. Meet the PICO, an innovative planter herb garden. It’s aesthetically pleasing, functional, and on sale for $34.99 as part of our Last Chance shipping event. If you order it by December 8, you’ll get free shipping and guaranteed delivery by Christmas. That’s about as convenient as it gets!

The PICO is made from food-safe, BPA-free recyclable materials. Plus, it’s filled to the brim with clever features like telescopic grow lights, self-watering, and multiple mounting options, so you only have to do the bare minimum of care. And if you own multiple PICO planters, you can daisy chain them for the ultimate gardening setup. Basically, it sets up your journey as a plant parent to be one of success! 

This aesthetically-pleasing little setup was successfully funded on Kickstarter, with Yanko Design noting, “Sticks anywhere, waters itself, and grows anything!” What’s not to love? Additionally, PICO’s partner, One Tree Planted, plants a tree for each order as part of their mission to plant 100,000 trees.

The PICO usually costs $49, but as part of our Last Chance Sale, you can get it for $34.99 with free shipping — no coupon necessary. It’ll be sitting under your Christmas tree right on time if you order by December 8!

