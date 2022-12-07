80 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Magistrate approves another 79 homes in workforce development in Wildwood

By Marv Balousek

Another 79 homes may be headed for the Triumph South subdivision located several hundred feet south of County Road 462 near County Road 127.

Wildwood Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt Tuesday recommended approval by the City Commission of a plat for the subdivision’s second phase, which calls for 79 homes on about 19 acres.

Screen Shot 2022 12 07 at 4.16.13 PM
The dotted lines show where 79 homes will be built at the Triumph South subdivision located several hundred feet south of County Road 462 near County Road 127.

The second phase will be built next to the 128-home first phase approved three years ago.

Although the subdivision is touted as work force housing, Mayor Ed Wolf cast the only vote against the 46-acre first phase due to his concerns over five-foot setbacks designed to make home prices more affordable.

At that time, Wolf said the small lot sizes will not be enough space for two-income working families to store boats or additional vehicles.

Lot width is 50 feet and the one- and two-story homes range from 1,498 to 2,605 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The current starting price is $291,990. 

Amenities include granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a smart home system.

Approval of the first phase came after a year of negotiations between the developer, Signature Communities, and city staff to keep prices low while meeting city standards. The development is without sidewalks and has less expensive roads.

Signature Communities originally contracted with home builder D.R. Horton to buy 130 of the lots. Now, the builder markets Triumph as a Horton community.

A national company based in Arlington, Texas, D.R. Horton operates in 78 markets in 28 states and is one of the nation’s largest home builders.

