Loving husband and father, Michael Farrell, passed away on November 30th, 2022, after a long battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Mike “Yank” was 68 and was surrounded by his loving family members when he was called home to be with the Lord.

Mike was born to Elmer Farrell and Michele “Mikki” Perrotelli on October 30th, 1954, in Litchfield, Connecticut. When Mike was younger, his favorite activities were working on his grandfather’s dairy and serving as an altar boy. Mike moved to Summerfield, Fl with his father when he was a teenager, and graduated from Lake Weir High in 1973. Given his strong work ethic, Mike worked many different jobs: DairyMan, Truck Driver, Farmer, Rancher, and 30 plus years at E-One serving in various roles.

Mike met Brenda Hatcher, in 1974, when he moved in across the street from her parents’ home. They married March 27, 1982, and went on to have one child, Kasi Farrell. They lived their entire life in Summerfield in their log cabin.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving husband and father, Mike also enjoyed fishing, hunting, horseback riding, and being around his cattle. Always a Christian at heart, Mike’s faith was renewed in his adult years. He dedicated his life to serving God and had an unwavering faith.

Now that Mike has passed into the arms of our Lord, we should remind ourselves that while this is the end of his physical life on Earth, it’s the beginning of an eternal and beautiful journey for him. In addition to his parents, Mike joins Qwen Perz, sister, Robert Farrell, brother, Chief and Louise Hatcher, in-laws, and many other family members in Heaven. He is survived by many loving family members, including Brenda, wife, Kasi, daughter, David Farrell, brother, Julie Farrell, sister, and an extended family.

The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church of Oxford, 4060 County Road 108 Oxford, Florida on December 13th, 2022 from 10-11 AM. Funeral services will be held 11AM-12 PM with Pastor Andrew Krop, officiating. Interment will be at Pine Level Cemetery, Oxford, FL. Lunch will be served in the church’s reception hall. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, St Jude’s Children Hospital or The Circle 24/7.

Proverbs 3: 5-6 “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make straight your paths.”