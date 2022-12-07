Ruth Ann (Kellogg) Sarp

Ruth Ann Sarp, 81, of Summerfield FL went to be with Jesus on Sunday, December 4, 2022 surrounded by family after her battle with cancer.

Ruth was born August 4, 1941, to Kenneth and Olga Kellogg in Austin MN. Ruth was the youngest of five children. With grit and determination as a single mom, Ruth went on to receive her Bachelor’s Degree from Mankato State University.

Ruth was a Detention Center Superintendent where she won the “Distinguished Service” award given by the Governor of FL. She also wrote legislation for the Attorney General in Florida.

Ruth and Gene were married on November 9, 2007. She had a zest for life, wonderful sense of humor, light up any room she walked into and an incredible capacity to love her family and friends. She enjoyed painting, traveling, playing golf, playing bridge and loved hosting dinner parties.

Ruth is survived by her loving husband, Gene Sarp of Summerfield FL, siblings James (Karen) Kellogg of Walker MN, Gerald (Jeanine) Kellogg of Austin MN, Ronald (Karen) Kellogg of Summerfield FL, son’s Timothy (Lorrie) Jacobson of Baxter MN, Michael (Lynette) Jacobson of Rochester MN, Step children, Mary (Al) Foss, Beaches Corners WI, Bonny (Karl) Kemnitz, West Salem WI, Robert (Terry) Smith of Middleton WI, Kim (Ed) Duncan, San Antonio TX, and Becky Smith, LaCrosse WI. Dennis (Colleen) Sarp of Winter Garden FL, and Tony Sarp of Ocoee FL.

Grandchildren Tanner (Kenzie), Travis, Nathan and Brittany, Brandon (Omega), Ashley (Ryan) and Jennifer (Luke), Tyler (Julia), Luke, Jack, Taylor, Emily and Jaimie. Bailey (Kaysea), Blake and Brady, Great Grandchildren: Tristan, Jocelyn, Johan, Madeline, Claire, Paisley

Preceded in death by her late husband Robert Smith, brother Richard Kellogg and sister-in-law Mary Kellogg.

A celebration of life will be held at St Mark The Evangelist, 7081 SE Hwy 42, Summerfield FL 34491 on Wednesday, December 14th, 2022, at 10:00 am with lunch to follow at Cheers restaurant at Stonecrest, 11560 SE 176th Pl Rd, Summerfield FL.

In lieu of flowers send donations to. American Cancer Society.