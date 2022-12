Snow flurries have reportedly been spotted at a home in the Village of Hemingway.

Mike and Melanie Stefan have rigged up a snowman shooting out snow in their display at 903 Castlehill Drive.

“This is proof that it can snow here in The Villages. Anyone missing the white stuff can come by and have some fun,” Mike Stefan said.

The display is dispensing snow from 6:30 to 8 p.m. each day as long as it is not raining or too windy.

