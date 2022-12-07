79.7 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Suspected thief leaves behind panties after taking $2,300 from a local business

By Staff Report
Michele Doucet
A suspected thief left behind a pair of black panties after stealing $2,300 in cash from a business in Fruitland Park.

Michele Denise Doucet, 45, of Fruitland Park, is facing charges of burglary and grand theft following her arrest by Fruitland Park police.

Doucet was caught on video surveillance entering into a business after hours and going through the various offices. The name and location of the business were redacted from an arrest report. She found a cash bag and a jar of nickels totaling $2,300. Before departing the building with the money, Doucet left a pair of “ripped black panties hanging in the staff bathroom,” the report said. She also left behind a single shoe.

Doucet, who has a lengthy criminal record, was found Dec. 1 at 2900 Temple Hill Road in Lady Lake. She was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $17,000 bond.

