Villager attempts to lend hand to bring neighbors’ property into compliance

Owners of a home at 729 Royal Palm Ave. has been given 60 days to replace bare spots in the lawn and bring the property into compliance with community standards.

The Villages Center Community Development District gave the owner an extra 30 days after a neighbor said he was trying to correct the problem. The owners are Paul E. and Jill A. Barcas.

The neighbor, who lives across the street, said about 60 percent of the surface has been covered, but the soil has deteriorated and the effort is hampered by roots from a large oak tree in the front yard that cannot be removed. He estimated it will take two months to complete the job.

If the missing grass and bare spots are not corrected in 60 days, the owners face a $150 fine plus a $50 daily fine until the property is brought into compliance. A lawsuit may be filed if the fines reach $1,500.

The case will be dismissed if the property is brought into compliance.

A complaint was received Oct. 4 about overgrown grass, missing grass and bare spots. An inspection the following day found the missing grass and bare spots, but not the overgrown grass. A follow-up inspection on Nov. 14 found The owners are responsible for reimbursing the district for attorney’s fees, costs and expenses.