72-year-old Villager arrested after unwanted return to City Fire

By Staff Report
James Hagan
A 72-year-old Villager was arrested after making an unwanted return to City Fire.

James Joseph Hagan of the Village of Duval went into the restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Kentucky native had been banned from City Fire on Nov. 25 after getting into a verbal dispute with the restaurant’s management and staff.

When he returned to City Fire, Hagan made it all the way back to the bar/kitchen area. When a deputy arrived and questioned Hagan about the trespass order against him, Hagan reached into this pocket and produced the original order, which confirmed he was not allowed on the premises. It confirmed he had been banned from City Fire.

Hagan was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

