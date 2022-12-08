Christmas decorations light up corner in Village of Hemingway

Christmas lights at the home of Regis and Laurel Korba are lighting up the corner of Lantana Avenue and Aberdeen Run in the Village of Hemingway.
Share a photo of your holiday display at [email protected]
