Thursday, December 8, 2022
Christmas decorations light up corner in Village of Hemingway

By Staff Report

Christmas lights at the home of Regis and Laurel Korba are lighting up the corner of Lantana Avenue and Aberdeen Run in the Village of Hemingway.

Lights are on display at this home in the Village of Hemingway

Share a photo of your holiday display at [email protected]

