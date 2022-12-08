80.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 8, 2022
Franklin D. Sydnor

By Staff Report

Franklin D. Sydnor of Fruitland Park, FL. We mourn the loss of our beloved Frank, who peacefully passed away at home on Sunday Dec. 4, 2022. He served in the US Navy and was deployed during the Korean War on the U.S.S. McDermut. After his time in the Navy he became a Metropolitan police officer in Washington D.C. where he faithfully served for the next 22 years of his life. His greatest accomplishment in this life was being a loving father and mentor to his adopted son.

Frank leaves behind son Michael, daughter in-law Kristin. He will be always loved, never forgotten and forever missed.

