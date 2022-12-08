It’s a matter of time before there’s a crash at the DeLuna Gate

To the Editor:

It’s just a matter of time until an accident happens at this poorly designed gate entrance into the Village of DeLuna. Not only is it difficult to see to merge into the visitor lane you have to pull your vehicle up to the gate arm where it almost touches the arm before you can place your gate pass in front of the activator. It’s hard to believe that this design was so poorly built. It’s not the first entrance gate going into a Village community. It needs to be addressed immediately!

Diane Burrows

Village of DeLuna