Lake Sumter Apartments resident arrested on DUI charge after crash

By Staff Report
Patrick James Smith
A Lake Sumter Apartments resident was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a crash on County Road 466.

Patrick James Smith, 38, who lives in the apartment complex at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road, was driving a white Ford pickup at about 6 p.m. Wednesday when he rear-ended a sport utility vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A caller who witnessed the crash dialed 911.

Smith initially said he was texting his girlfriend when he rear-ended the SUV in a crash that was powerful enough to cause the deployment of the airbag in his truck.

It appeared Smith had been drinking and he acknowledged he’d had “too much” to drink, according to the arrest report. He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .166 and .152 blood alcohol content.  A criminal history check revealed he had previously been convicted on a charge of driving under the influence in 2013.

He was arrested on a DUI charge and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

