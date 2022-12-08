80.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 8, 2022
Villager arrested after alleged altercation over dissatisfaction over quality of Craig’s List furniture

By Staff Report
Raymond Belden
A Villager was arrested after an alleged altercation over his dissatisfaction over the quality of furniture purchased through Craig’s List.

Raymond Belden, 56, of 5898 McCranie Terrace in the Village of Cason Hammock was unhappy with the quality of furniture delivered to his home, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Belden was so upset he seized the dolly that had been used to haul the furniture into his home. The person who delivered the furniture attempted to take back the dolly, but Beldlen, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, grabbed her arms and pushed her back. A witness verified the woman’s account of what had transpired.

Belden was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

