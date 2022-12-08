Webster supports defense bill that rescinds COVID-19 vaccine mandates 

Congressman Daniel Webster has voted in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 which rescinds the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, invests in service members, increases accountability and strengthens security to deter Chinese aggression.

“Today, I voted in support of the FY23 NDAA, which provides our men and women in uniform with the tools, support, and financial resources necessary to protect our nation. A big win in this bill is that it rescinds the COVID-19 vaccine mandate imposed on our service members. I have opposed and fought to repeal this mandate since day one and will continue to work to restore our men and women to the positions they should have never lost. It also includes important policies to deter Chinese aggression, including prohibitions on DOD and its contractors from procuring Chinese made goods and materials as well as improved tracking of Chinese companies and universities that are working with the Chinese military. Oversight and accountability of aid provided to Ukraine is also strengthened in this bill,” Webster said.

The Republican who represents The Villages said the bill will: