Thursday, December 8, 2022
Wildwood man arrested with marijuana after disobeying stop sign

By Meta Minton
Altaf Jaffarali
Altaf Jaffarali

A Wildwood man was arrested with marijuana after disobeying a stop sign.

Altaf Jaffarali, 63, was driving a red Toyota Camry at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when he failed to obey a stop sign at SE 143rd Lane at U.S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A small plastic bag containing 6 grams of marijuana and a glass pipe were found in the vehicle. He admitted he did not have a medical marijuana card.

He was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $2,000 bond.

