Former Center Hill police chief charged with sexual battery of teen girl

A former Center Hill police chief has been charged with the sexual battery of a teenage girl.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on Monday was advised by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office that a sexual battery occurred within Sumter County. Sumter detectives collected and reviewed evidence discovered during Marion County’s investigation and determined that probable cause existed for the arrest of former Center Hill Police Chief William Ray Pruitt for sexual battery of a 14-year-old female while utilizing a deadly weapon.

Pruitt was arrested Friday by the U.S. Marshal Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, with the assistance of the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office, in Live Oak.