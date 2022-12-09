Give the gift of wine this holiday season for $70 with an 18-pack from Splash Wines

Good wine is like the seasons. Its taste and profile can change with the time of the year, and some varieties are more flavorful and robust depending on which month the calendar falls upon. Therefore, the holidays are an ideal time for wine lovers. Not only are there more than a few occasions during this time of year to uncork a bottle and enjoy it with friends and family, but a good bottle of wine is an excellent gift for the wine connoisseurs in your life.

Thanks to Splash Wines, you’ll be covered for both occasions this holiday season. You can purchase its Top 18 Wines for Fall 2022 for $69.99 or 80% off the best price on the web. The $39.95 shipping charge is not included.

This carefully curated 18-pack includes flavorful reds, refreshing whites, and even a bottle of champagne. However, if you prefer one profile over another, you can pick all reds or whites during your selection process.

More than 21,000 wine lovers have purchased this deal, and it received a rating of 4.6 stars on Trustpilot. Verified purchaser Paul S writes, “This is my 3rd order from Splash. Everything has been good so far. None of the wines was disappointing,”

State and local prices may be included on top of the total, depending on where purchasers reside. Splash Wines ships everywhere except Utah, Mississippi, Arkansas, and West Virginia. The longest you’ll have to wait to receive your wine is four days, depending on where you live. You must be 21 years old and up to take advantage of this deal, and valid identification must be provided upon delivery to receive your wine.

The fall offers some of the best profiles for wine. With Splash Wines, you can sample a variety at a fraction of the price. So treat yourself to this 18-pack this holiday season.

Pop a Bottle!

Prices subject to change.

