If amenity fees are too high you can always sell your house

To the Editor:

I’m really tired of hearing people whine about the fees going up and why should I have to pay for the things I don’t use. Well you don’t complain about the value of your house going up and that value is based a large part on all the nice amenities that people can choose from. I’m 84, owned six different homes here, I don’t golf, belong to no clubs, don’t use the pools, but still pay for the amenities because it keeps my home values up. If it’s too expensive, sell your house for a profit and move somewhere else , don’t try to degrade the lifestyle that people seek here.

Charles Osgood

Village of Buttonwood