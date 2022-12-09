77.9 F
The Villages
Friday, December 9, 2022
If amenity fees are too high you can always sell your house

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I’m really tired of hearing people whine about the fees going up and why should I have to pay for the things I don’t use. Well you don’t complain about the value of your house going up and that value is based a large part on all the nice amenities that people can choose from. I’m 84, owned six different homes here, I don’t golf, belong to no clubs, don’t use the pools, but still pay for the amenities because it keeps my home values up. If it’s too expensive, sell your house for a profit and move somewhere else , don’t try to degrade the lifestyle that people seek here.

Charles Osgood
Village of Buttonwood

 

