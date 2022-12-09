Lights are shining bright in Village of Pine Ridge

Take a drive down Dressendorfer Drive in the Village of Pine Ridge and treat yourself to a beautiful holiday lights show. The neighborhood has done a great job of decorating for the holiday.
Share a photo of your holiday lights at [email protected]
