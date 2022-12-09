77.9 F
The Villages
Friday, December 9, 2022
Lights are shining bright in Village of Pine Ridge

By Staff Report

Take a drive down Dressendorfer Drive in the Village of Pine Ridge and treat yourself to a beautiful holiday lights show. The neighborhood has done a great job of decorating for the holiday.

The lights are shining bright on Dressendorfer Drive in the Village of Pine Ridge
Share a photo of your holiday lights at [email protected]

