More than $25,000 in fines at home in The Villages with abandoned car

More than $25,000 in fines have added up at a home in The Villages with an abandoned car in the driveway.

The home at 2016 Cordero Court in the Village of Santo Domingo was the subject of another public hearing Friday morning at Savannah Center. It was the subject of a public hearing more than a year ago.

Frustration is focused on the car which has an expired license plate. It’s been there for well over a year. There also appears to be mold growing on the home and the driveway. The District is already maintaining the lawn.

“This driveway looks like a pigsty,” said Supervisor Jim Conti.

CDD 2 Chairman Bart Zoellner, and others were more concerned about the abandoned car, because the board has no power to do anything about the vehicle.

“What can we do about an abandoned vehicle? Nothing,” Zoellner said.

The home was purchased for $95,300 in 1998 by John and Helen Fuller.

Community Standards said it is not clear whether they are alive. No one is living in the home.