Talk to your neighbor before lodging a complaint

To the Editor:
I’ve lived in The Villages for 10 years and faceless complaints have fortunately been on the decline.
If you have a complaint, talk it over first and at the very least, let’s stop the nameless complainants.
Hank Coe
Village of Fenney
