Friday, December 9, 2022
Talk to your neighbor before lodging a complaint

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I’ve lived in The Villages for 10 years and faceless complaints have fortunately been on the decline.
If you have a complaint, talk it over first and at the very least, let’s stop the nameless complainants.

Hank Coe
Village of Fenney

 

