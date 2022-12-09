77.9 F
The Villages
Friday, December 9, 2022
Villager with history of shoplifting arrests lands back behind bars

By Meta Minton
A Villager with a history of shoplifting arrests has landed back behind bars.

Tina Marie Rossi, 58, of the Village of Alhambra, was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center after a judge revoked her bond.

The Virginia native was taken into custody by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies at 11 a.m. Thursday at her home at 2708 Benavides Drive.

She was arrested this past November after she attempted to steal $444 in groceries from a Publix in The Villages.

Rossie was arrested in September in connection with another theft case,

Photos