Lady Lake officials to hear revised pitch for housing development that upset rural neighbors

Lady Lake officials will hear a revised pitch for a housing development that upset rural neighbors.

The Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Lady Lake Town Hall to hear details of a revised plan from Nitai Capital Partners Edwards LLC for a housing development on Edwards Road in rural Lady Lake.

Edwards Road residents angrily took to the podium at last month’s Planning & Zoning Board meeting, which was later sharply criticized by Commissioner Paul Hannan.

In the revised pitch, Nitai Capital Partners is offering to cut down the number of lots from 144 to 122, move a dog park that would have bordered an existing property owner’s land and erect walls around the development. Nitai Capital Partners has also agreed to refine the project to alleviate the concerns of runoff expressed last month by 76-year-old Barbara Eaton, who raises livestock on her land.

At last month’s meeting, a series of votes against the project prompted a representative of Nitai Capital Partners, who saw the writing on the wall, to immediately ask that his proposal be tabled.

It was expected that he would return to a future meeting with something more palatable to the neighbors, who have expressed how much they cherish their rural lifestyle.