Saturday, December 10, 2022
People on the side of the road don’t want to work

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The other day I was driving home from Walmart on 466. There was a man maybe in his 40’s with a sign asking for money. A young lady was sitting on the grass, assuming it was his daughter she looked like a teenager on her iPhone. I felt like putting my window down and saying, if she has a iPhone than you have some type of money and I was also going to say, Walmart is hiring get yourself and your daughter a job! Sometimes you can’t believe these people and sometimes they can’t get jobs cause they can’t pass the drug tests! Now he could have some disability maybe, but if he can stand all day holding a sign then he can stand all day working at Walmart. Times are tough for everybody but jobs are a dime a dozen now. But these people on the side of the road don’t want to work cause they get money from people who feel sorry for them.

Diana Gizzi
Village of Monarch Grove

 

