Police team up with Santa to bring Christmas joy to children

Local police officers from Lady Lake, Leesburg and Fruitland Park teamed up with Santa Claus and the Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake on Saturday to bring Christmas joy to area children and their families.

Sixty children and their family members arrived at the Target store at Rolling Acres Plaza at 8 a.m. They were greeted at the front door by members of the Kiwanis Club and directed to a table staffed by Santa Claus and several of his helpers. Fifteen uniformed police officers manned decorated shopping carts to escort the children through out the store.

Many of the children headed straight to the toy section while others looked at the book section and electronics.

The children were selected by local schools and daycare centers based on need. The joy they brought to shopping was evident on their faces. For many of the children it was the first time that they could actually buy a present for their parents.

Leesburg Officer Blum was enjoying her first Shop With a Cop event.

“It’s so fun and so rewarding,” she said.

The Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake has raised money throughout the year to aid this event and other programs for area youth. Corey Gold, a 25-year veteran of Kiwanis, said this is one of his favorite events.

“It’s a blast to see these kids have so much fun” Gold said.