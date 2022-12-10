67.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Red snapper economically and culturally important to Florida

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Last week, I joined Rep. John Rutherford in introducing the “Red Snapper Act”.

This bill would prevent the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) from implementing area closures in the South Atlantic until the South Atlantic Great Red Snapper Count study is complete, and the findings are integrated into the fishery’s stock assessment. This bill would ensure that fishing policy is set with the best available science and that new research taxpayers paid for is properly used.
Red snapper fishing is a staple in Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic waters, and economically and culturally important to Florida.

Despite critical importance to Florida’s economy, the federal government has used outdated and one-dimensional science to manage red snapper in federal waters.

As a Floridian and member of the House natural Resources Committee, responsible oversight of our nation’s wildlife, environment, and fishing industry is one of my priorities.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

