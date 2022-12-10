Sex offender forbidden to have contact with children registers address in The Villages

A 75-year-old sex offender forbidden to have contact with minor children has registered an address in The Villages.

Francis Talbert Robinson on Thursday registered his address at 3264 Kranz Ave. in the Village of Pine Ridge, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Robinson was placed on probation for five years last month in Lake County Court after pleading no contest to four counts of possession of child pornography. Special conditions of his probation include no contact with minor children, forfeiting the devices seized at the time of his arrest and a requirement to register as a sex offender. He can use the internet, but must have internet monitoring software installed.

Robinson had been living at 48 Harbor Oaks in Fruitland Park when he was arrested last year as the result of a cyber tip received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip led to the IP address at Robinson’s residence. FDLE agents paid a visit to Robinson’s home and showed him a “sanitized” image recovered from his Dropbox. He admitted to ownership of the Dropbox and affiliated email account and said he remembered downloading the image.

“Robinson stated he has downloaded many digital images and/or videos of naked children due to his ‘interest in the nudist lifestyle,’” according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Search warrants were obtained which led to the discovery of additional child pornography, which depicted adult males with girls as young as 10 years old.