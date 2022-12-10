76.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 10, 2022
The Villages Hospital

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I woke up a week ago at 3:30 in the morning having a horrible pain in one lung each time I took a breathe. I had to take very shallow breaths to be able to get any air into my lungs at all. I laid in bed till 7:00 in the morning until I felt it was time to call my neighbor as I live alone. My neighbor took me to the emergency room on SR44 where I was immediately taken in and surrounded by four nurses who started administering to me. After X-rays, blood draw and other tests, a doctor in attendance finally made the decision that I had pneumonia and was to be transferred by ambulance to The Villages Hospital.
When I arrived at the hospital I was immediately placed in a room (2 person) and greeted by two nurses. Soon Dr. Ravi appeared and I began immediate treatment for pneumonia. From that time on, I had the medical help and attention that I needed and wanted. Can’t say enough about nurse Tammy, nurse Tyra, Dr. Ravi and others that were there for me. When you’re down and out you truly appreciate these angels going beyond to make you comfortable.
I had two stays now at The Villages hospital (first for emergency gall bladder removal) and neither time did I ever feel they could have done more. I’m really surprised when I hear someone disparage what seems to be the entire hospital. Oh, for the record, the food was really good but could have been warmer.

Donnie Hanberry
Village of Fenney

 

