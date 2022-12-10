Tommy James rocks The Sharon with classic hits from the 1960s

My Tommy James’ mystery started in high school. It was back in the 60s, and — like most teenage guys – I wondered what “My Baby Does the Hanky Panky” really meant.

Was it dirty?

Was it an innocent play on words?

Was it just rock and roll?

Well, it took me a little more than half-a-century, but I finally caught up with James and his music Friday night at The Sharon.

I’ve seen most of the major acts from the 60s, including Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, the Doors, the Who, the Rascals, Motown, CCR, Aretha Franklin, and even Tiny Tim.

But I never saw Tommy James live — and it was worth the wait.

James, 75, and his band, The Shondells, played a ferocious and rocking set before an appreciative audience. These Villagers were not only dancing in the isles, but also offering standing ovations.

“The Villages is a special place,” James said from the stage. “Because you people know how to rock.”

Still there were some concessions to age. “Back in the ‘60s we used to do acid,” James said. “Now we do antacid.”

The only drawback was a loud and screechy sound system that, at times, seemed filled with sonic guitar booms and distorted microphones.

The sound improved as the concert went on, and so did James’ energy level.

About halfway through the set, came my magic moment—Tommy and the guys ripped into “Hanky Panky.”

I was stomping my feet and clapping my hands. It was like being a high school sophomore all over again.

But I now live in the digital age and was able to look up the song on my cellphone. Turns out “Hanky Panky” was written by Jeff Barry and Ellie Greenwich, two of the most honored songwriters of the era. They released the song in 1963 and nothing happened.

But a couple of years later, Tommy James, 19, and the Shondells turned it into a No. 1 record.

“Hanky Panky” was really a dance record, kind of like the hokey pokey.

Here’s a video clip from the old days:

“The lyrics of this song convey the excitement of a hormonal lad driven mad by a girl who knows how to do the suggestive dance of the title,” is the way “Hanky Panky” is described on the AllMusic website.

“Hanky Panky” was a rambunctious start to Tommy James career. He signed with Roulette Records, which James says was a front for the mob.

James writes about it in his autobiography, aptly titled “Me and the Mob and the Music.”

“They’re making my book into a movie,” James said from the stage.

James created a remarkable catalogue of hits. He is one of the most underrated performers in the history of rock and roll. The guy has sold over 100 million records, including 32 hits on the Billboard chart. If you lived through the ‘60s, Tommy James songs were a part of your life.

Most of them were on display at The Sharon.

James opened the nearly 90-minute set with “Draggin’ the Line.” Next, he slowed things down with one of his most poignant numbers, “Crystal Blue Persuasion.” The song is almost hymn-like and offers a spiritual message.

There was remarkable variety to James’ music. He could play pop rockers like “Say I Am,” “Just A Mirage,” “I Like the Way” and “Getting’ Together.”

But when you think you got James figured out, he comes up with absolute classics. “Crimson and Clover,” remains a psychedelic anthem, and one of the best rock guitar solos of all time.

Prince covered this song and turned it into his own masterpiece, but James and his band delivered the goods on stage and it was a highlight of the show.

He turned another classic, “I Think We’re Alone Now,” into a soft, aching acoustic number. “When you hear it this way, it has a different kind of meaning,” James said.

“Sweet Cherry Wine,” is another song with an uplifting, spiritual message. “Don’t forget, Jesus is coming,” James said after finishing the song.

Those numbers are nice, but Tommy James loves to rock.

The audience was jumping and dancing as James and his band blasted their way through “Mony Mony.”

During the song, James left the stage and made his way through rows of fans. The journey started near the front of the stage and he even made his way up to the second level.

“I want to meet all of you,” James said.

“We love you, Tommy,” a woman yelled out.

“I love you, too,” James said and then added with a smile, “but we’ve got to start seeing other people.”

It was that kind of night for Tommy James—he shared his music and love with everyone.

Tony Violanti covers arts and music for Villages-News.com. He was inducted into the Buffalo NY Music Hall of Fame as a music journalist.