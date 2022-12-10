Village Voices Chorus Holiday Spectacular concert set for Thursday

The Village Voices Chorus Holiday Spectacular concert Thursday will be filled with joy and also remembrance.

It features uplifting Christmas songs, but, also, a special musical memory for longtime member Donna Davidson, who died last month. She had requested that the Chorus perform “Ave Maria.”

“It’s going to be very meaningful,” said Tom Meloy, president of the 120-member chorus. The concert is part of the Chorus’ 25th Anniversary celebration and will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. in the North Lake Presbyterian Church.

For tickets call 352-668-9921 or go to thevillagevoices.thundertix.com

Dr. John T. Lowe Jr conducts the Chorus. Paul Hoffmann is the accompanist. The holiday concert will feature the Villages High School Chamber Choir of 34 students, Meloy said, adding another 36 musicians will make up the orchestra.

All told, the concert will feature nearly 175 people.

“It’s a big show and it takes a lot of work to put it together,” Meloy said. “John (Lowe) spends a lot of time working with us to make sure our concerts are successful.”

The tribute to Donna Davidson is an emotional part of the program. “She was quite a performer and sang for us many times,” Meloy said. “Donna had been ill, and she asked us to sing ‘Ave Maria.’ We’re going to do it for her and this will be very special for all of us.”

Among the other concert selections include: “Angels We Have Heard On High;” “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On an Open Fire)” and a “swinging Christmas tree” medley.

The VHS choir will sing “The First Noel” and “Silent Night,” arranged by Dan Forrest. Mark Lehnosky of the Villages High School leads the students.

The Village Voices Chorus strives, Meloy said, to live up to its motto, “Harmony, Charity, Education.”

The Chorus has made donations to local groups, including the The Harold S. Schwartz Music Scholarship Program, which provides financial help for local students.

“We support efforts to help as many music students and local musicians as possible,” Meloy said.

A big reason for the Chorus’ success is the feeling singers share for each other and the songs they sing.

“I just love good music,” said longtime member Patricia Smith. “And I love being around people who love and respect good music.”

Meloy agrees.

“We have people who not only love music, but they know how to do it right.”

Tony Violanti covers arts and music for Villages-News.com. He was inducted into the Buffalo NY Music Hall of Fame as a music journalist.