We’re sure to see more political activity in The Villages in 2023

To the Editor:

2024 will be another presidential election year which means in 2023 we will begin to see political activity stirring up in The Villages. There will be more confrontations, either online or in person in the form of groups of people at street corners peddling their signage or golf cart parades through the town squares. All of this activity does nothing more than antagonize those who do not align with your political beliefs. We dig in and take our stands and do not listen to the other side. Politics have become so toxic that I truly believe people have become blinded by what the issues are.

The problems are not party related but with the system in place which is severely broken. When our forefathers established our form of government, they never envisioned the “career politician” but that is what has happened. To correct this problem, we must establish Congressional Term Limits. This will require an Amendment to the Constitution – no easy task – but one that is absolutely necessary for this country to recover and move forward. Serving in Congress should be an honor, not a career. The Founding Fathers envisioned citizen legislators, so ours should serve their terms, then go home and back to work in private life. By doing so, many perks and benefits now bestowed on current leaders will become redundant and can be eliminated.

A Congressman receives no pension and collects a salary while in office and receives no pay when their term is complete. Congress (past, present and future) participates in Social Security. All funds in the Congressional retirement fund move to the Social Security system immediately. All future funds flow into the Social Security system and Congress participates with the American people. It may not be used for any other purpose. Congress will have the option to purchase their own retirement plan (401k, IRA) just as all Americans do. Congress will no longer vote themselves a pay raise. Congressional pay will rise by the lower of CPI or 3 percent. Congress loses their current health care system and participates in the same health care system as the American people.

With Congressional term limits in place, campaign finance reform should follow providing a level playing field for all aspiring future leaders to be elected. It is time for our leaders to represent US and not be bought by special interest groups so they can be re-elected.

Ron Rolli

Village of McClure