Fines to be levied if HUD properties not cleaned up in The Villages

Three HUD properties were found in violation last week by The Village Center Community Development District and ordered to be brought into compliance with Community Standards.

Three of the four owners are deceased and the VCCDD ordered that the violations at all three homes must be corrected in seven days.

A complaint was received Sept. 16 about overgrown grass and weeds at 1625 Hilton Head Blvd., on the Historic Side of The Villages, and a Sept. 21 inspection verified the violations.

Owner Thomas G. Bachan is deceased and attempts to reach Debra L. Bachan of Missouri, who has power of attorney for co-owner Thelma J. Bachan, were unsuccessful.

A U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) employee was informed of the violation and the employee promised to contact NOVAD, the property management company.

A $250 fine will be levied each time The Villages maintains the property.

Another complaint was received about overgrown weeds and the house needing a wash at 608 St. Andrews Blvd., also on the historic side. The violations were verified during a Sept. 15 inspection.

Owner William C. Whipp III is deceased and attempts to reach Guardian Asset Management, a property management company working with HUD, were unsuccessful.

The VCCDD ordered that weeds must be removed and the house must be pressure washed within seven days. A $250 fine will be levied for the weeds each time The Villages maintains the property and a $150 per maintenance hour fine along with a $100 administrative fee for the failure to wash will be levied.

Mold was reported on a home at 962 Chula Court in the Village of El Cortez in an Oct. 4 complaint and an inspection the next day verified the complaint.

The home is owned by the Ogadowski Revocable Trust and HUD. The owner is deceased and Villages staff could not reach anyone at Fay Servicing, the property management firm for HUD.

If the mold is not removed within seven days, a $150 per maintenance hour fine will be assessed along with a $100 administrative fee.

If a property is brought into compliance and fines paid, the case will be closed.

If fines on a property reach $1,500, the case will be turned over to the district counsel who may file a lawsuit or seek a court injunction.