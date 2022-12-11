Outstanding fines could be recovered after troubled home sold at auction

Community Development District 2 supervisors are hopeful of recovering $7,000 in outstanding fines after a long-troubled home was sold at auction.

The home at 1906 Augustine Drive in the Village of Santo Domingo was in foreclosure with the utilities shut off and when it sold at auction in November.

District Counsel Mark Brionez said he was notified by the court clerk of the sale. There are surplus funds in the amount of $30,000 as a result of the sale and CDD 2 is officially in line to try to recover the money it is owed.

“So far we appear to be the only party that has filed for the money. That means we might get paid,” Brionez told the CDD 2 supervisors a their meeting last week.

Brionez has been trying to tighten up the legal process so that homeowners in The Villages aren’t left holding the bag each time fines are forgiven or written off at abandoned properties.

“The process is beginning to work,” Brionez said.

The Santo Domingo home has been the subject of several public hearings after complaints from neighbors. The most recent public hearing addressed a golf cart with flat tires in the driveway.

Joseph and Rosemary Downey purchased the home in 2004 for $182,500. They married in 1968 and she died in 2016. Joseph Downey died Sept. 3, 2020, the day after his 81st birthday. That same month, the home was turned over to his son, Timothy James Cronin Downey.

He was arrested at the home in 2021 after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies received a report of concern that the Weymouth, Mass. native might be a danger to himself. He has previous arrests for driving under the influence, drug charges and driving while license suspended.