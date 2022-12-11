Painting projects will prompt temporary closing of some tunnels

District Property Management is now working to complete the eight remaining tunnels of the Tunnel Painting Project. The tunnels have all been pressure washed, dried, and prepared for paint application. Labor shortages have greatly impacted the contractor’s ability to perform these during nighttime hours and District Property Management has agreed to allow them to paint them during the day to complete this project over the next two weeks.

Each tunnel will be closed for approximately 24 hours to allow for paint application and adequate drying time. The contractor will provide signage and re-direct golf car traffic around the tunnel to alternate routes.

Below you will find the tentative schedule for the upcoming 24-hour closures.

Tunnel Closure Dates and Locations:

M5 (Under Morse Blvd south of CR 466): Tuesday, Dec. 13

M6 (Under Morse Blvd near Stillwater Trail): Wednesday, Dec. 14

M7 (Under Morse Blvd at Odell Circle North): Thursday, Dec. 15

M9 (Under Morse Blvd at Odell Circle South): Friday, Dec.16

M10 (Under CR 466A near Morse Blvd): Monday, Dec. 19

MB1 (Under Marsh Bend Trail at Everglades Recreation): Tuesday, Dec. 20

WS2 (Under Warm Springs Ave at Marsh Bend Trail): Wednesday, Dec. 21

CR1 (Under CR 501 at Corbin Trail): Thursday, Dec. 22

For more information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.